new virus hits china; over 5,000 hospitalised in uk

Hospitals across China are reportedly overwhelmed following the outbreak of a mysterious virus bearing similarities to Covid-19.

Footage shared widely on social media depicts patients wearing face masks in various medical facilities, with parents queuing in long lines at paediatric wards while holding their unwell children.

Although no official announcement has been made regarding the situation, the scenes evoke memories of the early, fraught days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some reports have attributed the outbreak to human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a relatively obscure virus known to cause mild, cold-like symptoms.

The outbreak follows a warning from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control, which recently cautioned about rising rates of flu-like illnesses.

A report released in late December revealed that 7.2 per cent of outpatient visits to hospitals in northern provinces were attributed to such conditions.

Similarly, the United Kingdom is grappling with an intense flu outbreak that has seen over 5,000 patients hospitalised by the end of December.

The National Health Service on Friday reported an average of 4,469 flu-related hospitalisations daily in the week leading up to December 29, a nearly 3.5-fold increase compared to the same period in 2023.

On Christmas Day, 4,102 patients were in hospital with flu, rising sharply to 5,074 by December 29.

This marks a dramatic quadrupling of cases since November 29, when hospitalisations stood at 1,190.

Adding to the strain, hospitals are also dealing with high numbers of norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases.

Critical care units reported an average of 211 flu patients per day, while norovirus and RSV cases remain significantly higher than last year.

A record 15,094 patients were discharged on Christmas Eve, representing a 40 per cent increase over the previous week’s average.

According to BBC, the National Clinical Director for urgent and emergency care, Julian Redhead, highlighted the continued pressure from flu, COVID-19, RSV, and other viruses.