New terror group, Lakurawa, Kills 15, rustles 100 cows in Kebbi

The new armed group, known as Lakurawa, has reportedly killed 15 people and rustled over 100 cows in Mera, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

A prominent personality in the town, Alhaji Bashir Isah Mera (Yariman Mera), while confirming the attack to Daily Trust, said the group invaded the town as people were getting set for Jumat prayer and made away with over 100 cattle.

“On hearing this, people of the town mobilised in their hundreds and pursued them to the bush in a bid to recover the cows.

“There was exchange of fire between the people of the town and the bandits which led to the killing of 15 people and two of the lakurawas were also killed,” he said.

Mera added that the Lukarawas are hiding in Sokoto bush from where they coordinate their attacks.

“Initially they didn’t kill, they only confiscated cows and asked owners to pay ‘Zakat’. That has been happening for almost two months. This is their first attack in which they killed 15 people in our town,” he said.

Mera said Governor Nasir Idris had called him on the phone twice expressing worry over the killings and ordered deployment of soldiers to the community to contain the situation.

He added that the commanding officer of Dukku barracks, DSS boss, Commissioner of Police and combined security forces have been mobilised to restore normalcy to Mera town and its environs.

Also the state’s Deputy Governor, Senator Abubakar Umar Tafida and Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, have visited Mera town to sympathise with families of the deceased.

They assured the people that the governor had pledged to ensure their protection against further attacks by the terror group.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kebbi State Police Command, SP Nafiu Abubakar, could not be reached on the phone for comments as of the time of filing this report.