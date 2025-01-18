New Sect springs up in North West, embarks on human trafficking

A new sect, “ACHAD Life Mission International”, has began operation in North West, Nigeria.

The newly established sect is reportedly linked to human trafficking and child separation.

According to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the sect has its headquarters in Kaduna, while its leader simply identified as “one Mr. Yokana”, lives in Jos, Plateau State.

In a circular dated January 14, 2025, the Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller General of NIS, CIS A.A. Aridegbe, alerted Immigration officers of the development.

The circular titled: “Emergence of a new sect known as ACHAD Life Mission International”, was distributed to all directorates, zones, training institutions and commands.

An immigration source confirmed its authenticity to Daily Trust on Saturday.

“Yes, we were given the intelligence,” the source said.

According to NIS, there is credible intelligence that ACHAD members are linked to human trafficking and child separation activities.

The circular read, “I am directed to inform that the intelligence gathered by the Service reveals the emergence of a new Sect called ACHAD life Mission International. The intelligence reports that the Sect have their Headquarters in Kaduna, while its leader, one Mr. Yokana, lives in Jos, Plateau State. It further notes that the Sect neither believes in Islam nor Christianity, but preaches the restoration of the African tradition and support to humanity.

“The intelligence further reveals that the Sect has been canvassing for members both within and outside Nigeria, and is possibly involved in human trafficking and child separation.

“In light of the above, you are requested to stay vigilant, and report immediately any sign of the Sect, and where possible arrest and revert accordingly.

“This is for your information and strict compliance, please.”

When contacted, the spokesman for the NIS, Kenneth Udo, also confirmed the circular, saying: “It was issued by the service to alert officers.”