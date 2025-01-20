New sect springs up in N/West, engages in human trafficking

A new sect, “ACHAD Life Mission International”, has begun operation in North West, Nigeria.

The newly established sect is reportedly linked to human trafficking and child separation.

According to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the sect has its headquarters in Kaduna, while its leader, simply identified as “one Mr. Yokana”, lives in Jos, Plateau State.

In a circular dated January 14, 2025, the Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller General of NIS, CIS A.A. Aridegbe, alerted Immigration officers of the development.

The circular titled: “Emergence of a new sect known as ACHAD Life Mission International”, was distributed to all directorates, zones, training institutions and commands.

An immigration source confirmed its authenticity to Daily Trust.

“Yes, we were given the intelligence,” the source said.

According to NIS, there is credible intelligence that ACHAD members are linked to human trafficking and child separation activities.

The circular read, “I am directed to inform that the intelligence gathered by the Service reveals the emergence of a new Sect called ACHAD life Mission International. The intelligence reports that the Sect have their Headquarters in Kaduna, while its leader, one Mr. Yokana, lives in Jos, Plateau State. It further notes that the Sect neither believes in Islam nor Christianity, but preaches the restoration of the African tradition and support to humanity.

“The intelligence further reveals that the Sect has been canvassing for members both within and outside Nigeria, and is possibly involved in human trafficking and child separation.

“In light of the above, you are requested to stay vigilant, and report immediately any sign of the Sect, and where possible arrest and revert accordingly.

“This is for your information and strict compliance, please.”

When contacted, the spokesman for the NIS, Kenneth Udo, also confirmed the circular, saying: “It was issued by the service to alert officers.”

Security agencies vigilant – Sources

Some Kaduna residents, including security personnel, said though they are unaware of the sect’s existence but affirmed that developments are being closely monitored.

When contacted for updates on the matter, a security source emphasised that all intelligence-related threats are thoroughly assessed and addressed until proven otherwise.

“I have doubts and reservations about the credibility of this intelligence report. However, I can confirm that one of the leading internal security agencies, alongside the military, is conducting post-intelligence verification to confirm the information circulating on social and mainstream media.

“In intelligence gathering and security management, every potential threat is treated seriously and pursued to its conclusion before being dismissed,” the source explained.

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, criticised the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for failing to handle the intelligence discreetly before it was leaked.

The officer urged the NIS to provide more specific information regarding the sect’s location within Kaduna State.

“This incident reflects unprofessional conduct. An intelligence circular that has been officially minuted should not be made public prematurely. Relevant agencies must first act on such intelligence before it reaches the public domain. Unfortunately, this leak undermines that process,” the officer said.

The officer called on the NIS to supply additional details to assist the police and other security agencies in their investigations.

Another security source revealed that an in-depth investigation was launched within hours of the leaked circular’s circulation on social media. The source urged the NIS to clarify the circumstances surrounding the leak, which has sparked widespread concern in the state.

Meanwhile, neither the Chief Press Secretary to the Kaduna State Governor, Ibrahim Musa, nor the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, James Kanyip, has issued an official statement regarding the leaked circular.

Similarly, the Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, did not respond to calls or text messages concerning the matter.