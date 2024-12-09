New political force emerges ahead of 2027

A new political platform, The Alternative, has emerged with a vision to secure power in the 2027 general elections.

Unveiled last week in Jos, the movement aims to challenge Nigeria’s established political order.

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, outlined the group’s objectives during the North Central Zone National Opposition Movement town hall meeting held at the Fox Hotel.

Sowunmi, a former aspirant for the national chairmanship of the PDP, stated that Nigerians are weary of the existing political system and eager for a viable alternative.

“The concept of this platform is to identify and support credible candidates at the grassroots level,” he said.

Sowunmi criticised Nigeria’s democratic system, describing it as riddled with corruption and self-serving leadership.

He called for stronger laws and consequences for political misconduct while urging a comprehensive review of the nation’s governance structures, including opposition parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the judiciary.

He stressed the importance of re-educating citizens about their civic responsibilities, particularly voting, saying, “Low voter turnout and vote-selling undermine democracy. Every citizen must actively participate in the political process rather than ceding power to a few individuals.”

According to him, the movement is designed to give citizens greater control over the political landscape by encouraging them to build their own structures and support candidates who align with their values. He described the platform as a “liberation effort” for all Nigerians, regardless of socio-economic status.

Adai Edwin Adai, Chairman of the North Central Zone, National Opposition Movement, painted a grim picture of Nigeria’s democratic state, accusing INEC of transforming into an “election-rigging institution.”

Atiku yet to decide on 2027 presidency – Sowunmi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has expressed uncertainty about Atiku Abubakar’s plans to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Sowunmi, who is also the convener of the political movement ‘The Alternative’, said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics that he has asked Atiku twice about his ambition to run again, but has not received any response.

He said, “He (Atiku) has not said no or yes, and I respect him. Any sensible person will know that the burden of an election is heavy. I have asked him twice, and he has not answered. If he answers, good, and whatever answer he gives, we will take it to the next level.”

Sowunmi clarified that ‘The Alternative’ political movement is not intended to evolve into a new political party but aims to foster political engagement and amplify the voices of citizens.

He emphasised that he remains a member of the PDP and that the movement’s goal is to ensure good governance, regardless of which party is in power.