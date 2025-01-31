New NRC MD resumes, to prioritise ongoing projects

The newly appointed Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr Kayode Opeifa, yesterday assumed office as the helmsman of the Nigerian railways, promising to prioritise ongoing projects.

Daily Trust reports that Opeifa was appointed by President Bola Tinubu to succeed Engr Fidet Okhiria who recently completed his tenure.

The new MD, a one-time board member of the NRC, a former transportation secretary in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a former Commissioner for Transportation in the state, assumed duty officially on Thursday.

SPONSOR AD

He was received by members of the management team led by the Director of Corporate Planning, Mr Tim Zalanga, who represented the Ag. Managing Director, Mr Ben Iloanusi.

Opeifa was also accompanied by a retinue of political allies and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mrs Orelope Adefulire; Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transport, Sola Giwa; former representative member, Dr Babatunde Adejare, among others.

The new MD promised to prioritise ongoing railway projects and modernise existing systems while focusing on safety and customer satisfaction towards making the Nigerian railway system become a world-class, efficient and safe mode of transportation.

He said, “We will prioritise the completion of ongoing projects, modernise our infrastructure, and expand our services to meet the growing demands of our population.

“This mission will be centered around transforming the rail sector in Nigeria into a world-class, efficient, and safe mode of transportation.

“This mission is strongly aligned to the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President and the 25-year Strategic Rail Modernisation Plan, which aims to connect every state in Nigeria.”

He stated that his target is to work with other stakeholders to improve the rail sector contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation.

“We will work extra hard to increase the rail sector’s contribution to the transportation sector and the national GDP. Currently, it is just about two per cent. If we can improve on the rail sector GDP, we are sure the national GDP would feel it. We would set a goal,” he added.

Prior to the MD’s opening remark, the President General of the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NUR), Comrade Innocent Luka Ajiji, requested to speak to formally welcome the new MD.

He disclosed that the workers had concluded plans to embark on an industrial action this week.

He however stated that the union has decided to suspend the strike to honour the new MD and allow him to settle down.

Comrade Ajiji said, “We are optimistic that the new MD would do something about our demands.”

Opeifa appreciated the union but pleaded that the proposed strike should not only be suspended but cancelled, assuring that he would prioritise the issue of staff welfare.

“I am using this medium to say don’t just suspend the strike but cancel it in my honour,” Opeifa said.