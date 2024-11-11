New Nigeria Possible if Right People are Elected – Obidient Movement

The Obidient Movement, in partnership with Anambra State Support Groups, says a new Nigeria is possible if the right leaders are elected.

Speaking at the All Saints Cathedral Auditorium in Onitsha, Anambra State, during a one-day symposium titled, “Repositioning the Obidient Movement for Greater Impact”, held on Saturday, the movement emphasized the importance of selecting capable individuals to lead the country.

The movement said it was working to strengthen and reposition itself for greater impact and strategic development.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, said a “new Nigeria” is achievable if the people adopt the right approach in selecting their leaders.

Tanko noted that Nigeria’s founding fathers, such as Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Tafawa Balewa, laid a strong foundation for the country, but poor leadership has led to ongoing challenges.

“Following the formalisation and restructuring of the Obidient Movement, this symposium aims to harmonise efforts, reinforce the Movement’s organisational structure, and unify its mission to uphold social and political cohesion, ethical leadership, and purpose-driven advocacy,” Tanko said.

He listed six core objectives of the symposium to include harmonisation, restructuring, unification of purpose, social and political cohesion, ethical leadership, and the role of the diaspora in reshaping the homeland.

“We are dedicated to promoting good governance and accountability by bringing together key stakeholders to discuss Nigeria’s future. This event underscores the movement’s commitment to unity, justice, and equity.”

“A new Nigeria is possible if we start doing the right things in the area of electing those who lead us. We are determined to bid farewell to bad governance in Nigeria by ensuring the right people are elected.” Tanko noted.

Tanko also noted that the Obidient Movement seeks to empower Nigerian youth and advocate for meaningful change and accountability and its mission aligns with the pursuit of good governance, justice, and equity.

He further urged the Southeast to continue supporting the movement, stressing that “charity begins at home.”

Tanko also praised Peter Obi for his commitment to the country’s well-being, stating that by 2027, Nigerians should ensure that only leaders with the capacity to advance the nation’s interests are elected.

The chairman of the occasion, Prof. Stella Okunna, highlighted the importance of good governance and thanked the organizers for re-energizing the movement.

She urged the team to increase visibility beyond party affiliation.