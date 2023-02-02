The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to devise ways to ease the…

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to devise ways to ease the sufferings faced by Nigerians in accessing the new naira notes.

It has been difficult for Nigerians to access the new naira notes, forcing the CBN to extend the January 31 deadline for the old notes to serve as legal tender.

Commenting on the issue on his verified Facebook handle, the governor also called on the security agencies to punish bank officials and PoS operators who hide the new notes.

He said, “Let pity the poor, Let have compassion for the people. In addition to the scarcity and high prices of fuel, kerosene and gas that have been going on for more than a year, especially in the North, people are in terrible conditions as a result of currency changes. In most places, there are no old notes, let alone new ones, and before accessing them one must suffer severely.

“With this, I am calling on the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide ways to facilitate the provision of the notes to banks and the people to enable them to carry on with their day-to-day activities. We call on the security agencies to monitor, arrest and punish bank officials and POS operators who hide new currency notes or sell them because this act violates the provisions of laws.”