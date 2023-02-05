New naira: Kaduna directs hospitals to accept cash transfers

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has directed all public hospital in the state to accept electronic transfer for payments by patients in view…

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has directed all public hospital in the state to accept electronic transfer for payments by patients in view of the current hardship Nigerians are facing to access old or new naira notes.

KADIRS Executive Secretary, Dr. Ziad Abubakar, in a press statement yesterday assured that the service was working towards providing more Point of Sales (POS) terminals in all public hospitals across the state to ease payments of revenue.

Dr. Abubakar who was reacting to complaints that personnel of some public hospitals insist on cash payments for services rendered, noted that Kaduna State has already abolished cash payments.

“Even before the currency swap, Kaduna State Government had abolished and prohibited cash payments, pursuant to Section 51 of Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020. So, there is no justification for public hospitals to reject electronic cash transfers,” he said.

He said in view of the current cash crunch, “the most popular option for business transactions, buying and selling remains electronic cash transfer.”

He stressed that in spite of the delay, electronic cash transfer remains the only option of payment in public hospitals, going by the Tax Codification Law and the present realities.