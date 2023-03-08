New minimum wage now 100% implemented in Bayelsa – NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has confirmed that the new minimum wage for workers in Bayelsa State is now 100 per cent implemented by the…

The outgoing chairman of the NLC in the state, John Bipre Ndiomu, who disclosed this on Tuesday during the 7th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference of the union, said the union also engaged the government to float a health insurance scheme for civil servants in the state.

He said workers in the state were enjoying regular promotions, training and retraining as well as Christmas bonuses from the government, while the contributory pension law had been signed by the state government.

“After several years of workers’ contributions to the federal housing scheme with failed expectations, the NLC under my leadership, for the first time in the state, attracted loans from the Federal Mortgage Bank to workers for the purpose of developing land or renovating existing houses.

“The contributory pension scheme law has been signed by the state government. The scheme, which is designed for those employed from 2011, is to take care of retirement benefits for workers and also address the backlog of gratuities.

“We are currently pursuing the establishment of a committee on retirement. This committee, when established, would address the tedious process senior citizens pass through preparatory to their retirement.

“It is fashioned in the way that all relevant desks for the final clearance of a would-be retiree are put in a conference to reduce stress,” he said.

During the conference, Barnabas Simon of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria was elected as the new NLC chairman in the state.