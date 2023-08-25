New media crucial to national unity, development – Deputy Senate President

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, CON, has described the new media as a crucial tool for the promotion of national unity…

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, CON, has described the new media as a crucial tool for the promotion of national unity and development.

Senator Barau stated this while hosting members of the Northern Nigeria APC Media Network at the Senate, Abuja.

The Deputy President of the Senate, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, emphasized the need for social media influencers to channel their energy towards the promotion of unity and progress of the country.

Commending members of the APC Media Network, he appealed to them to continue to promote the activities and policies of the government at all levels.

“What you are doing is commendable. Continue to promote the good things this government is doing to enhance the standard of living of the masses. Yes, there are government-owned media outfits, but we need people like you to support us in promoting our activities.

“Kindly expand the membership of your association to other parts of the country. We want a situation where if you go to Enugu from Kano you will feel at home. If you go to Zamfara from Enugu, you will feel at home. This is our country. Let’s be promoters of unity and national cohesion,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Bashir Yusuf Shuwaki, announced the appointment of the Deputy Senate President as the grand patron of the association.

“Given your enormous contribution to the development of our country, we have decided to appoint you as the grand patron of our association. We have three grand patrons now. The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and the Deputy Senate President,” he said.

