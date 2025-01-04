New issues in the race for Ohanaeze presidency

As the election to the presidency of the umbrella socio-cultural association of the Igbo people in Nigeria, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is set to hold on January 10, fresh issues have emerged that could shape the outcome.

The determining issues include the strong demand and resolution to rotate the next president-general of the socio-cultural association to Rivers State, unity of the people, the direction of the socio-economic direction of Ndigbo in the face of uncertainties, and the constitutional amendment to open up the body to candidates from other states in the future.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership became temporarily vacant in July when Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who was 81, died after taking over to complete the four-year term of Chief George Obiozor, who died in December 2022, at 80.

Rotational presidency controversy

The two tragedies, which left Ndigbo in mourning, were quickly followed by some mild controversy when some people suggested the drafting of a former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, to complete Iwuanyanwu’s tenure. Ohakim was compelled to issue a statement denying any interest in the position.

However, the Ohanaeze Ime Obi, on December 15, appointed Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu as president-general to see out the turn of Imo State till January 10, following the deaths of the state’s two candidates.

Earlier, the moves to revert to Abia State, thereby bypassing Rivers, and commencing a fresh constitutional rotation order, were defeated by the strong stance of relevant bodies, such as the enlarged meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze, which, on December 5 mandated the secretary-general, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, to constitute an electoral committee for the January 10, 2025 election.

“The NEC reaffirmed the commitment to the provisions of the Ohanaeze constitution, to the effect that it is the turn of Rivers State to produce the next president-general for Ohanaeze Ndigbo come January 2025,” the statement signed by the publicity secretary, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia reads.

Similarly, the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), led by Professor Uzodinma Nwala, insisted that the move to shortchange the rotational provision was orchestrated by external and internal forces “seeking federal appointments at the expense of Igbo unity.”

A more pronounced demand for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidency was made by stakeholders in Rivers State when the association, under the aegis of Ogbakor Ndigbo Na Rivers, convened by Livingstone Wechie and Anthony Okolo, a lawyer, who is the national coordinator of a group known as “Anyi Anyi”, rose from their meeting in Port Harcourt on November 24 to issue a communique.

They declared, “We strongly believe that strict adherence to the constitution will ensure a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous Ohanaeze, both now and in the future. We appeal to all stakeholders to uphold this principle. May God help us all.”

While listing the past contributions of Rivers State to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Wechie noted that the state had previously held key positions, including deputy secretary-general, national financial secretary, secretary-general and deputy president-general, adding, “Rivers State’s experience and dedication to the organisation makes it an ideal candidate to produce the next president-general.”

Constitutional provision

Article 11 of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo constitution provides, “The mode of election of president-general: (a) The office of the president-general shall rotate among the Igbo-speaking states and Igbo-speaking areas of Delta (Anioma) and Rivers states in alphabetical order thus: Abia, Anambra, Delta (Anioma), Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Rivers; (b) The president-general shall be elected by the National General Assembly from all interested candidates from the state whose turn it is to fill office, provided there are at least three candidates; (c) The tenure of office of the president-general shall be one term of four years.”

However, there is an ongoing constitutional amendment started before the death of Chief Iwuanyanwu to introduce other states where candidates can aspire for the leadership of the Igbo race in the future, provided they are from communities or local governments of the Igbo ethnic stock. Such states include Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Edo and Kogi states.

The main argument of those who are pushing for one slot for “other states” with Igbo-speaking communities and not just the seven states is that the matter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidency is a cultural and not a regional affair and should be open to any interested individual of the Igbo ethnic stock no matter their state or geopolitical zone. In other words, Ndigbo are not only those found in the South-East states.

By the existing constitutional provision, the official states of substantial Igbo ethnicity are identified as Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers states.

The forum’s leadership became rotational in 2003 after the tenure of Justice Eze Ozobu (retd) from Enugu State when the leadership reverted to Dr Joe Ogbonnaya Irukwu (Abia State); Chief Dozie Ikedife (Anambra State); Ambassador Ralph Uwechue (Delta/Anioma State); Chief Enwo Igariwey (Ebonyi State) and Chief John Nnia Nwodo (Enugu State).

The Imo State tenure had Professor George Obiozor, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and the incumbent, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu.

Potential Rivers candidates

With the coast now cleared for the emergence of the new president-general, many names have been touted for the position, among these are former Governor Peter Odili; former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; former Deputy Speaker Chibudom Nwuche; former Inspector-General of Police Mike Mbama Okiro; a lawyer and former secretary-general of the association, Uche Okwukwu; a publisher, Jackson Omenazu; Etche-born businessman and chairman of the United Igbo Elders Council Worldwide in Rivers State, Dr Fyneface Amaechi; a Microsoft Africa ICT expert, Chuks Okpaka and an APC South-South chieftain, High Chief Igo Okparanma, among others.

As the race for the presidency of the socio-cultural organisation hots up, the popular candidates for the position have either spoken publicly or have supporters speak about their suitability and vision for their office.

For Amaechi, the Ikwerre Youths Progressive Initiative (IYPI), led by Cosmas Ozinyowe, a lawyer, described the former All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant as a “transformative figure whose candidacy could redefine the Igbo identity and foster unity among the over 70 million Igbo people worldwide.” He added that Amaechi’s “relationships with other regional blocs would foster national unity through cultural exchanges, regional economic partnerships and political dialogue.”

For Okiro, the South-South Youth Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, described him as a father figure, mentor, leader and achiever, whose leadership track records, charisma, exposure and contacts were needed to direct Ndigbo.

Similarly, a former director-general of the APC States Assembly Forum (ASAF), Fubara Dagogo, called on the people of Rivers State to present Okiro as the consensus candidate for the position of the president-general of Ohanaeze at this critical time.

He said, “I think the cap fits Sir Mike Okiro very well. The former IGP is highly needed, especially at this stage where Rivers State and the entire Ndigbo need lasting peace.

Speaking about his ambition, Okwukwu told the Eze Eri Kingdom in Anambra State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri during a campaign visit to his palace that he had been involved in serving Ndigbo over the years, explaining that the leadership of Ohanaeze should be given to somebody who can point out their contribution to the people, while pledging to unite all the Igbo in the South-East, South-South and North-Central states.

For his part, Okpaka said his vision for Ndigbo, who he described as energetic and innovative, was to work for their unity and opportunity by providing access to training and funding to young talented Igbo people in the digital era.

“I think it is high time we gradually began to change the narrative that as a socio-cultural organisation, the Igbo direction should not be defined by the politicians alone, so we have to make input from what we know how it is done all over the world,” he said.

Reacting to the campaigns, a chieftain of the body, Chekwas Okorie, recalled the pioneering role of Rivers leaders in the founding of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in 1976 to replace the pre-independence Igbo State Union, not too long after the end of the civil war while the race was trying to pick the pieces of their lives, such as Francis Ellah, Eze Cletus Cheta Nwuche, Obi Wali, Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma, Okogbule Wanodi and Eze Woluchem.

On the question of whether there is dispute over the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okorie said there was no crisis regarding Rivers State producing the next leader next year.

Okorie, who traced the history of the formation of Ohanaeze from the Igbo Forum, explained that it was created to unite and galvanise the Igbo to face post-war challenges and bring them back to prosperity.

Also reacting, the secretary of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum and secretary of the Ohanaeze Council of Elders, Professor Charles Nwekeaku, recalled the quality of Igbo leadership at the onset, which had many Rivers elite, in conjunction with their counterparts from other parts of Igbo land, such as Christopher Onoh, Ben Nwabueze, Dr Akanu Ibiam, Daddy Onyeama, Dennis Osadebe, S. Ijioma, among others.

“We don’t know what is happening with our people presently in Rivers State, who indulge in self-denial when they should know that the more, the merrier,” he said.

The president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Onwu Arua, said the election would likely be held in Enugu, although there was an exception in January 2021 when Owerri hosted the delegates at the behest of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.