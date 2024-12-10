New Immigration tech centre to link gov’t agencies –Tinubu

The newly commissioned Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC) at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters will link all relevant government agencies.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave the directive while commissioning the project in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The centre being commissioned today should provide a sustained communication architecture linking relevant agencies with collaborative technology along a trusted information network.

“I am very proud of those who are involved, the leadership you have demonstrated, and your commitment to this country,” he said.

The President said Nigeria was harnessing technology to drive its process, adding that: “We at this stage, with over 200 million people, a leader in Africa, must embrace technology, changes, innovation, knowledge-based opportunities to drive a process that is greater for the generality and the verse number of people.”

The newly commissioned state-of-the-art complex includes several critical components such as a Data Centre with an 8.3-petabyte capacity, a Command and Control Centre, and a Visa Approval Centre (VAC) which are expected to enhance internal security, improve the ease of doing business, and promote regional travel and trade.

The Command and Control Centre is equipped with state of the art surveillance and monitoring gadgets for movements of passengers in and out of the country’s airports.

The centre is connected with all the nation’s international airports with the capability to obtain advanced information on passengers outside the country and block their entries in case they are persons of interest.

Tinubu commended the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Kemi Nanna Nandap, for the giant stride in the Service.

Speaking earlier, the NIS Comptroller General said at the heart of BATTIC’s mission is its ability to manage and analyze varying levels of data efficiently, using state-of-the-art technology.

Nandap said the country was setting a new benchmark in the use of technology to protect its borders and enhance national security with the commissioning of BATTIC.

“BATTIC is more than just a building; it is a leap forward, a bold step in modernizing our immigration infrastructure, and a powerful tool in our ongoing efforts to safeguard the nation’s borders, manage migration effectively, and enhance national security.

“This facility has achieved certification with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and integrated with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), further ensuring the integrity and accountability of individuals entering our country.

“Additionally, BATTIC is a multi-faceted complex comprising several critical components that will play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s security and migration management,” she said.