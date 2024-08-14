new hos didi walson jack takes over from yemi esan

The newly sworn-in Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has formally taken over from the out-gone HoSF, Dr.…

The newly sworn-in Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has formally taken over from the out-gone HoSF, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and assumed duty in her new capacity.

This followed her swearing-in on Monday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

At a brief handover ceremony on Tuesday, the immediate past HoCSF, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, officially handed over the baton of leadership to her successor.

The official handing over ceremony took place at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 being the retirement date for Dr. Yemi-Esan.

In her Acceptance Speech, Mrs. Walson-Jack, thanked God Almighty for taking her to the pinnacle of her career.

She also appreciated President Tinubu for the trust and confidence reposed in her to serve the nation, promising to honour the achievements of her predecessors by continuing and fast tracking ongoing reform initiatives in the service.

While reiterating the maximum use of technology in driving transformation in the service, the new HoS promised to maintain, enforce and deploy the core principles of the Service namely; Accountability, Meritocracy, Professionalism, Loyalty and Efficiency (AMPLE) in all her dealings.

She, however, urged all stakeholders and civil servants to support the vision and mission of the service toward the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present Administration.

Earlier, the retiring Dr. Yemi-Esan, prayed God to sustain her successor and give her the necessary strength and wisdom to excel, in the overall interest of the Service and Nigeria, in general.