New faces, fresh talent: Meet some Kannywood’s emerging stars

The Hausa film-making industry known today as Kannywood has been one of the biggest film making industries in Africa. However, despite surviving several huddles over the years, the industry is said to have been a monopolized sector as the same set of personalities who had been at the inception of the industry were still in control of the film making sector.

It was alleged that film personalities like Ali Nuhu, Adam A Zango, Sani Musa Danja, Hajara Usman, Hadiza Gabon among others were still in control of the industry despite the emergence of new faces in the industry. However, analysts in the film making business are of the view that the emergence of the use of YouTube and other channels such as the TV satellite stations has crippled the grip those prominent faces have on the industry.

It is apparent that these new channels have given these new artistes an avenue to showcase their talents as actors and actresses. Here are some of the new actors and actresses that are currently making waves in the Hausa entertainment industry.

Aisha Muhammed Jogana

Aisha Muhammed has been one of the new leading female artistes in the present day Hausa filmmaking industry. Popular for her ability to effectively interpret every role given to her efficiently, the actress got involved with Kannywood through a friend who happens to be a photographer in the industry after her failed marriage.

She made her debut in ‘Jahilan Kauye’ and her second film was ‘Ba sarki sai Allah’. The actress later became so popular when she starred in the TV series such as ‘In da Ranka’, and ‘Rayuwar Duniya’. It was with these TV series that the actress got her breakthrough as an artist that earned her recognition in the entertainment industry.

The 28-year-old artiste has been in the industry for a few years now and she already has several films to her credit. Though a divorcee, the actress said she is ever willing to settle down again.

When asked if she had any regret being an actress, she replied, “Honestly, I do not have any regret for being an actress; this is something that I have monitored first before joining. To me acting is just like any other profession or career, it is a legal avenue of earning a legal living as an individual.”

Hannafi Rabilu Musa

Hannafi Rabilu Musa is the son of late Kannywood legendary comedian Rabilu Ibro, the young actor is presently trying to fit into his late father’s shoes. The young actor is a comedian, social media influencer and as well as a film actor in the Kannywood film making industry. Born some 25 years ago, the artiste is currently a student of Federal College of Education Kano.

Hannafi revealed that after his father’s death there was an outcry that the industry had lost a rare gem that cannot be replaced easily. According to him, his father’s fans and the industry itself kept lamenting the absence of his late father. He explained that he ventured into the industry when people and fans began to notice the resemblance between his personality and that of his late father.

“On many occasions the reply I used to get from people when I did something made me rethink and the seed to fill-in my father’s shoe was sowed. People kept telling me that I have my father’s characteristics and I can fill the void he left behind in the industry. In a nutshell I was encouraged to take up acting as a profession by the many fans and friends of my late father”, he said.

The young actor is presently making waves as a comedian and a social media influencer in the Hausa entertainment industry.

Salma Gezawa

Ummassalama Sadiq Gezawa is a Kano born female artiste that has ventured into acting after spending months as a continuity artiste in filmmaking. The young artiste who ventured into the business after completing her secondary school was introduced into the business through a prominent artist Yahanasu Sani.

Gezawa later developed interest to become an actress; she began developing her talent as an actress. Luckily for the young artist she was casted as the lead role in a TV series called ‘Baban Ladi’ which is yet to be released but the film’s trailer was released.

It is apparent that the young artist has started with a good footing because many fans of the industry have shown interest in the film and are eager to see how the young artiste was able to secure a lead role in her first film.

Gezawa is currently featured in several movies as she has become a darling of many Hausa film producers.

Muhammad Usman

Muhammad Usman is a young actor who made his debut with a role he played in one of the best Hausa TV shows ‘Dadin Kowa’ aired on Arewa24. Popular with his stage name ‘Rasaki’ was born and raised in Kano state. He is a diploma holder who had secured his role after succeeding in an audition.

The young artiste made a name with his Yoruba role in Dadinkowa as Rasaki, and that has earned him several roles in many Kannywood films. His ability to interpret roles given to him perfectly has earned him a prestigious space in the film making industry.

Rasaki revealed that in all his years as an actor he has no regret for choosing acting as a profession adding that without film making a lot of young people would have been on the street doing what only God knows.

“I have done several Kannywood films due to the role I played in Dadinkowa, Kannywood has given people like us the chance to put our talent into becoming professional. To me filmmaking is a profession and I am proud to say that I have no regret in being an artiste,” he said.

