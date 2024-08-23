New exco gear up for IBB Captain’s inaugural golf tourney

The newly elected executives of the IBB International Golf and Country Club are set to roll out plans for their tenure, as they plan to…

The newly elected executives of the IBB International Golf and Country Club are set to roll out plans for their tenure, as they plan to host the Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament, scheduled for Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2024.

The tournament, which would commence today is expected to host over 200 members of the club to felicitate with the new executives as part of the club’s tradition.

In a statement signed yesterday in Abuja by Social & Welfare Officer, IBB Golf, and Country Club Dr Lanre Phillips, stated that the captain of the club, Ibrahim Babayo, said that the present executive members were elected in April and it is part of the club’s tradition to host a captain’s inaugural golf tournament to usher them into the club.

“We are hosting the captains’ inaugural tournament, which is to usher in the new EXCO that was elected in April this year. It is a tradition that we do every year. After the inauguration of EXCO, a tournament is held to showcase the golfing prowess of our members.

“The EXCO normally lays out their programmes for the tenure, as you can see that the paramount programme is the maintenance of the course, the improvement of the course, and work as started in earnest.

“During our campaigns, we also talked about zero tolerance for waste, especially plastic, and we have started implementing it. We will also upgrade the clubhouse, among other numerous things,’’ he stated.

The prize and award ceremony is billed for Sunday, August 25.