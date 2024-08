Mr Nemi Edwin-Iwo has assumed duty as the new and 47th Commissioner of Police (CP) in Edo State, replacing Mr Funsho Adegboye who has been…

Mr Nemi Edwin-Iwo has assumed duty as the new and 47th Commissioner of Police (CP) in Edo State, replacing Mr Funsho Adegboye who has been redeployed to Abuja.

Mr Edwin-Iwo who holds a BA in history and a masters in industrial relations, was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Until his present posting, Mr Edwin-Iwo hails from Okrika LGA of Rivers State, was the CP in charge of Intelligence at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.