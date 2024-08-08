New curriculum will address poor learning outcomes, create skills – FG

The federal government has said there is no going back in delivering new basic and senior secondary schools to Nigerians through its reviewed curriculum aimed at addressing the current learning crisis in the country.

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, who stated this on Thursday at the Nigerian Educational Research And Development Council (NERDC) Stakeholders’ Dialogue and High-Level Policy Committee Meeting for the review of Basic Education Curriculum in Abuja said their commitment is total, nonnegotiable and on the right course.

Represented by Minister of state for Education, Dr Tanko Sununu, Mamman said Nigeria is one of the countries that is greatly affected by learning crisis and reports has shown that out of five children in the world, one of them is out of school and that one out of five is a Nigerian , this is not good news

“Report has also shown that out of four children in Nigeria at least one of them suffers poor numeracy level, poor learning level and also poor critical thinking level and these are all factors that retard national development and we must be able to come together address them,” he said.