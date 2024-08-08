✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
New curriculum will address poor learning outcomes, create skills – FG

The federal government has said there is no going back in delivering new basic and senior secondary schools to Nigerians through its reviewed curriculum aimed…

Prof. Tahir Mamman
    By Chidimma C. Okeke

The federal government has said there is no going back in delivering new basic and senior secondary schools to Nigerians through its reviewed curriculum aimed at addressing the current learning crisis in the country.

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, who stated this on Thursday at the Nigerian Educational Research And Development Council (NERDC) Stakeholders’ Dialogue and High-Level Policy Committee Meeting for the review of Basic Education Curriculum in Abuja said their commitment is total, nonnegotiable and on the right course.

Represented by Minister of state for Education, Dr Tanko Sununu, Mamman said Nigeria is one of the countries that is greatly affected by learning crisis and reports has shown that out of five children in the world, one of them is out of school and that one out of five is a Nigerian , this is not good news

“Report has also shown that out of four children in Nigeria at least one of them suffers poor numeracy level, poor learning level and also poor critical thinking level and these are all factors that retard national development and we must be able to come together address them,” he said.

The minister explained that the new curriculum, when completed and introduced, would go a long way to addressing the challenges of poor  learning outcomes, depreciating value system and the review is aimed to expose learners  at the basic education level various skill development, opportunities including job creating skills

 “This will create tendency in the learners to help them think independently, innovate create and be able to solve various societal problem,” he said

While noting that one of the critical aspect of the administration is to revamp the education sector towards creating a vibrant workforce with capability to take up various opportunities within the economic landscape and beyond, he said the curriculum review is very important because they must go back to change mode of teaching to improve the perception and understanding of the children.

