Neuer announces international retirement

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has announced his retirement from international football. The 2014 World Cup winner was capped 124 times, with his final game for…

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has announced his retirement from international football.

The 2014 World Cup winner was capped 124 times, with his final game for Germany coming last month in their Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat by Spain.

The 38-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper made his international debut in 2009 and featured in eight major tournaments.

Neuer started Germany’s World Cup final victory over Argentina in Brazil and was named captain before the 2018 World Cup, a role he held until being replaced by Ilkay Gundogan earlier this year.

This week Gundogan also announced his retirement from international football – both announcements coming after midfielder Toni Kroos called time on his football career after Germany’s home Euros.Neuer will continue his club career after signing a new deal last year to stay with Bayern until 2025.