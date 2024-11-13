Network issues: WATRA harmonises complaints procedures for W/African telecom consumers

The West African Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) has unveiled critical recommendations aimed at harmonizing consumer rights and standardizing complaint-handling procedures across the region’s telecommunications sector.

The WATRA “Access and Consumer Experience” working group held its first in-person meeting in Banjul, Gambia, where representatives from eight National Telecommunications Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) gathered to share best practices and propose practical solutions to better protect consumer interests across West Africa.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo.

The working group focused on establishing a unified framework to protect consumer rights and ensure efficient handling of complaints across the region. By adopting common standards, WATRA aims to create a more transparent, reliable, and consumer-friendly telecommunications environment for millions of users.

“WATRA remains committed to protecting the rights of consumers in the telecommunications sector and ensuring that their concerns are addressed effectively and uniformly across member states,” said Aliyu Aboki, Executive Secretary, WATRA. “The harmonization of consumer rights and complaint procedures is a vital step towards building a more inclusive and fairer telecommunications space across West Africa.”

The four-day session featured extensive discussions on key consumer rights, such as the right to information, the right to choose, the right to fair contracts, and the right to accurate billing.