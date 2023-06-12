NETFLIX co-founder joins African students for rare business masterclass

Netflix co-Founder and Chairman Reed Hastings this month joined African Leadership University students for a series of talks, a unique opportunity for them to gain…

Netflix co-Founder and Chairman Reed Hastings this month joined African Leadership University students for a series of talks, a unique opportunity for them to gain personalised advice on realising their entrepreneurial aspirations.

This was part of a special visit organised by African Leadership University (ALU), during which students learned from a range of US business and non-profit leaders across a series of masterclasses and talks.

Students quized Hastings on his experiences turning the idea for Netflix into an almost $200 billion global company that has revolutionised the entertainment industry.

Hastings in his address said: “ALU’s students are a testament to Africa’s great potential: they are dynamic, ambitious, and inventive. They are an incredibly diverse, creative group from across the continent, who all share one crucial thing: a hunger to enact positive change.”

In addition to Hastings, the budding African changemakers heard from political commentator Frank Luntz; Laura Eberlin, Global CSR Lead at John Deere; and Danny Wright, co-Founder of GOOD, the conglomerate of social impact organisations, and former Chief Operating Officer of 1863 Ventures, the leading accelerator programme for historically underestimated entrepreneurs.

ALU, which has a state-of-the-art campus in Kigali, Rwanda, and a college in Pamplemousses, Mauritius, is helping train Africa’s leaders and visionaries of tomorrow, through a mix of mission-led study and work experience.

It aims to develop 3 million ethical and entrepreneurial African leaders by 2035.

