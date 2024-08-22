Netapps Pay to revolutionise FinTech industry – Okoro

The Managing Director of Netapps Technologies Limited, Edwin Okoro, has stated that the launch of the Netapps Pay, a payment infrastructure application, will revolutionlise the…

The Managing Director of Netapps Technologies Limited, Edwin Okoro, has stated that the launch of the Netapps Pay, a payment infrastructure application, will revolutionlise the FinTech sector in Nigeria with its various services to achieve financial inclusion an empower users.

Speaking during the launch of the product yesterday in Abuja, Okoro stated that Netapps Pay provides solutions to nine financial services and products that cut cross banking, debt recovering, insurance, Value Added Services, Verification Licence, among others.

He stated that the company decided to launch the product after studying the business environment in the country and came up with products that will address how financial payments are facilitated with ease and businesses grow.

“The payment industry is evolving almost everyday with new products. We have come up with some wonderful products and solutions that address needs. Ours is so unique and we build the solutions having the end users in mind in ensuring that their needs are met. Not only streamlining payment but also getting revenue while they are using our platform.

“There are lots of things we build in it like gamification features to make them enjoy it and earn money.

He went on to state that the company is in partnership with several companies in the financial sector, both globally and locally, to bring a new form of experience to its users, adding that engaging in its services qualifies a user to have an account number with any of the banks it partnered with.

While listing the banks to include Zenith Bank, Wema, Keystone and Providus Banks, he said the innovative service it is bringing into the sector is the ability to conduct bulk transfers to different bank accounts.

“We stand proud to say that we are the only fintech company right now that incorporates the ability for making bulk transfers. We ensure that in our app you can add different accounts, enter the keywords and that will be all. To ensure a seamless transaction on our platform, we are partnering with MasterCard, Visa Card, American Express, Union Pay, NIBSS, Interswitch and other insurance companies.”

He stated that the company spent two years studying the Nigerian market before coming out with the product and currently has over 5,000 customers.

While stating that the company is hoping to venture into other African countries in the next few years, it will cater for customers that are not using smartphones through the use of USSD code.

On his part, the Chairman of the company, Richard Omoniyi, said it is committed to meeting the needs of Nigerians by providing innovative payment services that will not only cater to the current demands of the Nigerian market but also anticipate the future needs of businesses and consumers alike.

“Our vision at NetApps goes beyond just providing payment solutions, we aim to build a payment ecosystem that is inclusive, accessible, and reliable. We understand the diverse needs of the Nigerian market, and our products are designed to bridge gaps, simplify processes, and ultimately, enhance the way transactions are conducted across the country.”

He stated that the product is a testament of its dedication to excellence and innovation.

“These solutions are designed with the core values of security efficiency, and user-friendliness in mind. They will empower businesses of all sizes from small enterprises to large corporations enabling them to conduct transactions swiftly and securely, thereby fostering growth and contributing to the broad economic development of our nation.”

Speaking at the event, Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, said the product will make Nigerians proud.