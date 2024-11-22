Nestle to offer N18m scholarships to 90 host communities’ youths

Nestle Nigeria has opened entries to offer N18m grants for scholarships to 90 verified indigenous youths of its host communities.

The firm’s Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead, Victoria Uwadoka, stated this during the award ceremony for the 2023/2024 batch of recipients, where 65 students from schools in Abaji, Agbara, and Sagamu were awarded scholarships.

“Nestlé Nigeria is proud to reaffirm its commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders by opening entries for its annual scholarship programme.

“This scholarship empowers and supports students in communities surrounding Nestlé operations. It is aimed at high-achieving senior secondary and tertiary students pursuing studies in science and technology. Since launching the community scholarship in 2020, Nestlé has remained committed to providing financial support to students in its host communities,” she said.

She stressed that the support covers tuition, accommodation, uniforms, books, and other essential expenses, ensuring the beneficiaries would have the resources they need throughout their education journey.

She encouraged scholarship recipients to strive for academic excellence to stay competitive on a global scale.

“These scholarships reflect our unwavering dedication to investing in the future of our youth. At a time when economic challenges place added strain on families nationwide, we’re proud to provide meaningful financial support that eases this burden. By investing in education, we’re not only empowering individual students but also fostering the growth and prosperity of our entire community,” she said.

One of the recipients from the award ceremony, Adeyemi Gbenga Daniel, a tertiary beneficiary studying mechanical engineering at the University of Lagos, appreciated the firm.

“This scholarship empowers us to pursue our dreams, fuels our passion for learning, and helps us explore opportunities that might have otherwise been out of reach,” he said.