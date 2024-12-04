Nestle Nigeria empowers 50 retailers in Calabar

By Dotun Omisakin

Nestle Nigeria has expanded its Nestlr Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria Initiative to include 50 more female retailers in Calabar, Cross River State.

At the event to launch this project, the participants were trained in merchandising, bookkeeping, and customer service.

Speaking on the importance of this project, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead, Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, said, “Nestlé is committed to contributing to efforts to build thriving communities. One of the pillars for achieving this objective is empowered women. For us therefore, the Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria Initiative is one of the ways we create shared value, contributing to the wellbeing of every stakeholder along our value chain while driving business success. This initiative has already yielded positive results among women in the seven rural communities already reached, and we are confident that we will have the same success stories among the 50 women participants from Calabar.”

Nestlé Nigeria’s Commercial Manager, Mr. Boladale Odunlami, provided more details about the project, saying, “The rural women empowerment project was created out of a need to address a gap. When our data showed that women retailers in rural communities were not growing as consistently as others, we partnered with FDC Consult to train the women, attach them to coaches and mentors and to support them with grants in the form of products worth about 300% of their monthly sales turnover.

We are encouraged by the success of the 332 women who have been adopted into the program since its launch in 2021. 85% of them have maintained the 300% growth, with faster turnover, increased revenue, and stronger visibility of their outlets within their locations. This is why we are excited to onboard 50 more women, confident that they will take full advantage of the support provided through this program to transform their businesses and, by extension, their families and their communities.”

The selected women praised the program and expressed their gratitude to Nestlé for bringing this initiative to them.