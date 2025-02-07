Nestlé launches dairy demonstration farm

Nestlé Nigeria has unveiled a dairy demonstration farm in Paikon Kore, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to boosting the local dairy industry.

The farm is part of the Nestlé Nigeria Livestock Development Project (NLDP), which began in 2021 and is designed to improve the productivity of local dairy farmers through better breeding, feed, and community resilience.

At the launch event yesterday at the Paikon Kore grazing reserve in Abuja, Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, explained the company’s investment in the project. “Since 2019, Nestlé Nigeria has invested over N1.8bn in improving the livelihoods of pastoralists around the Paikon Kore grazing reserve.

“We are happy to report that the milk producers in this program have seen a substantial increase in their household income, rising from N70,000 in 2021 to N250,000 in 2024,” Elhusseini said.

The growth, he added, was driven by improved dairy practices and infrastructure within the communities.

Soji Apampa, CEO of CBI Innovations Limited, one of the project’s partners, expressed enthusiasm about the future impact of the demonstration farm.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, commended Nestlé’s commitment to the nation’s backward integration goals. “This model dairy farm aligns with our national agenda for livestock development.

“By introducing modern farming practices and supporting local dairy farmers, this project will help reduce reliance on imports and strengthen the economy,” he said.

Community members also expressed excitement about the farm’s potential benefits.

The Nestlé Dairy Development Farm spans 4 hectares within the Paikon Kore Grazing Reserve and is equipped with cattle sheds, a calf pen, a maternity and sick bay, automated milking systems, and sustainable infrastructure like solar power and biogas for waste management. It will serve as a training hub for farmers, academics, and other stakeholders in the dairy sector.