Nestle boosts nutrition with 3-in-1 cereal product

To close the nutrient gaps in Nigeria and contribute to a healthy balanced diet, Nestle Nigeria PLC has launched its new Golden Morn 3-in-1 cereal which comes in a 45 gram pack.

The cereal product, described as the first ready-to-eat cereal in Nigeria, was redesigned to now have milk.

At the unveiling of the new improved Golden Morn in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, explained that the Golden Morn 3-in-1 was developed over a two-year period made for every member of the family.

He said, “We have come to express confidence as we celebrate another milestone in the history of Golden Morn, this cherished home-grown family cereal, born in 1986, is currently the most consumed cereal in Nigeria.

“From its humble beginnings, Golden Morn has grown into the beloved brand that brings the taste of wholesome goodness to our table every morning or at any time during the day.

“Now, building on this rich heritage, we are excited to introduce Golden Morn 3-in-1, Nigeria’s favourite maize and soya cereal now comes with milk only requiring the addition of water to serve.”

“This is the first ready-to-eat cereal in Nigeria, offering consumers more convenience and cost savings in every pack.

“We employed a meticulous innovation process to achieve the right balance between nutrition and taste to satisfy consumers.

“The product we are presenting today, is an outcome of the consumer-centric approach to provide support at Nestlé,” he said.

Category Manager, Dairy, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Mr Omofasa Orhiunu, said the product would improve the nutritional condition of consumers.

He said that given the affordability and the richness of the new improved cereal, it is projected to receive wide acceptability in the market.

He stated that Nestle was committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life, adding, “Our ambition is to bring tasty and balanced diets within the reach of everyone in the country.

“According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, UNICEF and World Food Programme report, no fewer than 172 million Nigerians were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2022.

“This means that for millions of people across the country, the fundamental human rights to a nutritionally adequate diet at a price they can afford remains out of reach.”

He explained that the product is fortified with Grain Smart Protect, a smart combination of micronutrients to support the immune system.

“This means that each delicious bowl of Golden Morn 3-in-1 contains iron, vitamins B1, B5, and C. And now, with the addition of milk, it also provides calcium and protein, fueling the family for its daily weight.

“Let us not forget that it is rich in fibre, which is excellent for the digestive system and it is quite affordable. With the addition of milk, this product reduces the cost of having a nutritious Golden Morn meal by 32 per cent,” he added.