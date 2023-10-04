NESREA, DG win public service awards for environmental technology

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has emerged as the best federal agency on the “Use of Environmental Sustainable Technology Implementation” in…

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has emerged as the best federal agency on the “Use of Environmental Sustainable Technology Implementation” in the country.

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) announced this in a letter with Ref: BPSR/ICT.20/1/139, conveying news of the prestigious Nigeria GovTech Award recently.

The Director General (DG) of BPSR, Dr Dasuki Arabi, also revealed the nomination of the DG of NESREA, Prof Aliyu Jauro, for the “Distinguished GovTech Trailblazer’s Award” for exemplary leadership.

In a statement made available to Daily Trust by the Assistant Director, Media and Publicity of NESREA, Amaka Ejiofor, she quoted Dr Arabi as disclosing that a major criteria for the Distinguished GovTech Trailblazer’s Award was the advancement of government technology initiatives and digital governance in line with the federal government’s digital transformation in the public sector.

He said the awards would be presented later in October this year after a “nationwide nomination and online voting process initiated on radio, TV and The Punch newspaper of September 4, 2023.”

