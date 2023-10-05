NESG tasks Food producers on fortification compliance

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), in collaboration with eHealth Africa and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), have embarked on advocacy visits to…

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), in collaboration with eHealth Africa and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), have embarked on advocacy visits to Dangote Salt and Flour Mills Nigeria (FMN) Plc as part of move to drive compliance with food fortification by food producers.

Due to the high economic burden of Vitamins and Mineral Deficiencies (MND) and the relatively low cost of adding vitamins and minerals at the industrial level to food products, economists have concluded that food fortification and workforce nutrition are among the most cost-effective investments in national economic development.

This was why the team visited the two major food companies even as the stakeholders tasked food producers across the country to comply with food fortification.

According to UNICEF, Nigeria loses $1.5bn annually in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) due to diminished productivity and increased health care costs caused by malnutrition.

During a visit to NASCON Allied Industries Plc, producers of Dangote Salt, Quality Assurance/Control Head of the company, Mr Danjuma Musa, revealed that Dangote Salt is fortified with iodine that would help the growth and development of the human body.

He said, “Let me start by saying that salt produced in Nigeria must be fortified, so all our salt, irrespective of the end user, is fortified with Iodine. Fortification of salt with Iodine is a safe and effective way to prevent iodine deficiency.”

Thematic Lead, Input and Distribution Thematic Group, Agriculture and Food Security Policy Commission, NESG, Mr. Dianabasi Akpainyang, noted that 44.1 per cent of children under the age of five in Nigeria are stunted, meaning they are too short for their age and that 20.3 per cent of children under the age of five in Nigeria are wasted.

He stated that food fortification is a proven way to improve nutrition and health as it is a simple, cost-effective intervention that can be used to add essential nutrients to foods commonly consumed by large populations.

At Flour Mills PLC, Akpainyang, stated that the importance of workforce nutrition in Nigeria could not be overstated, noting that while working-class individuals spend one-third of the day within the work environment (an average of 8 hours), a good percentage of such workers do not eat healthy within this time for reasons such as availability and affordability.

He said the advocacy visit was aimed at raising awareness of the importance of micronutrient deficiency and to advise on effective strategies for addressing it.

Akpainyang urged the company to promote workforce nutrition among staff members, adding that a well-nourished workforce was essential for economic growth and development.

Manager, Quality Control, FMN, Mrs Jessica Nworgu, urged the government to equip its laboratory and ensure the workers had the technical know-how to carry out sample testing. “I feel that part of their problems is the technical know-how, and if they have the technical know-how and are trained with the right equipment to carry out these tests, it will go a long way,” she said.

