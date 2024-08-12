NESG canvasses collaboration to grow real estate, other sectors a

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    By Sonia Odigie

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in preparation for the NES #30 summit, reveals that it will focus on fostering collaboration among relevant stakeholders to drive stability and growth in the real sector as well as other key sectors of the economy.

The group in a statement signed by Ayanyinka Ayanlowo, its acting Head, Strategic Communication and Advocacy, on Friday, said that ensuring the stability of this key in Nigeria was critical to address the current socioeconomic challenges and ensure a stable environment conducive to growth and investment.

According to the group, the summit themed, ‘Collaborative action for growth, competitiveness, and stability’, would explore strategies to enhance economic competitiveness, drive sustainable growth and identify pragmatic policies and actions that promote inclusive infrastructure growth and development, ensuring that no segment of society is left behind.

“NES #30 aims to leverage Nigeria’s significant role to drive Africa’s transformation. The theme of collaborative action for growth, competitiveness, and stability will catalyse meaningful deliberations, focusing on Institutions, investment, integration, industry growth, and innovation.

“It is a pivotal moment for Nigeria and Africa. By emphasising collaborative action, NES #30 will chart a path toward a more unified, competitive, and prosperous future. The summit will harness diverse perspectives and collective expertise to address common challenges from real estate, manufacturing, and MSMEs among others to create shared opportunities, and ensure sustainable economic progress for all Africans”, the group said

