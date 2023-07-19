NESG appoints Aduloju CEO

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of Dr. Tayo Aduloju as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from January 1,…

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of Dr. Tayo Aduloju as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from January 1, 2024.

According to a statement by NESG and made available to Daily Trust, Dr. Aduloju, who currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Senior Fellow for Economic Policy, Strategy, and Competitiveness, will succeed the outgoing CEO, Mr. ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, upon the completion of his two-term tenure.

The statement explained that under Mr. Jaiyeola’s leadership, NESG took a quantum leap, utilising technology and data to promote the inclusive and sustainable growth of Nigeria’s economy while upholding its core principles of a free-market economy, the rule of law, and governance in the national interest.

“As the incoming CEO, Dr. Tayo Aduloju brings exceptional vision and expertise to NESG. A distinguished scholar-practitioner, economist, policy entrepreneur, and strategist, he has contributed significantly to various reform initiatives, spanning sectors such as aviation, agriculture, finance, governance, maritime and public service.

“Dr. Aduloju’s experience includes advising former Presidents Yar’Adua and Obasanjo, as well as spearheading the NESG’s national public-private leadership forums and promoting sustainable development,” the statement said.

Recall that NESG was established in 1996, as a non-profit, non-partisan organisation dedicated to advancing economic reform in Nigeria.

Through its research, programmes, and engagement, NESG has become the leading platform for public-private dialogue, fostering collaboration among the government, private sector, and stakeholders.

