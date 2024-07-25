✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NERDC Executive Secretary, Prof Junaidu, dies suddenly

The Executive secretary of National Education Research Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Ismail Junaidu, is dead. Junaidu reportedly died in early hours of Thursday in Damaturu,…

The Executive secretary of National Education Research Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Ismail Junaidu, is dead.

Junaidu reportedly died in early hours of Thursday in Damaturu, Yobe State, where he was attending the Joint Consultative Committee on Education (JCCE) programme.

Details of his death were sketchy as at the time of this report, but a source who did not want to be named, said the deceased slumped and died.

However, the claim was refuted by an official of NERD.

“He did not slump, death just happened,” the official told Daily Trust.

Meanwhile, his corpse is being  conveyed to Katsina for burial, which is later on Thursday.

