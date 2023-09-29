NEPC generates $2.3bn in Q1 2023

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has said that it generated $2.53 billion in the first half of the year 2023 as it targets $5…

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, who was represented by the Director, Trade Information, Dr Joe Itah, made this known at a training organised for exporters on the use of trade intelligence and information techniques for market penetration held in Kano with the theme: strengthening the usage of market intelligence and Technology using ITC tools.

He said, “we have observed that the number the number of registered exporters in the past year and this year is on the increase and the number of export transactions from the top five products of fertiliser, Cocoa beans, sesame, cashew has also increased in 2022 where we had a total export earnings of $4.8 billion.

“We look forward to 2023 now. Already the first half of the year up to June has shown that $2.53 billion has already been generated in the first half. Our target is to see how we surface $4.8 of 2022 to hit at least moderately $5 billion in 2023”.

He added that while market intelligence was key to exporters and potential exporters, there was a need to approach business in a smarter way.

