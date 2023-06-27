NEPC asks Muslims to forgive Shettima

Coordinator General of North East Progressive Coalition (NEPC), Muhammed Konto Mafa, has called on the Muslim Ummah to accept the apology of Vice President Kashim…

Coordinator General of North East Progressive Coalition (NEPC), Muhammed Konto Mafa, has called on the Muslim Ummah to accept the apology of Vice President Kashim Shettima over his comment on preference for a Christian to emerge as Senate President.

It could be recalled that in the build-up to the election of the leaders of the 10th National Assembly, the VP during a meeting with some lawmakers said, “Under the current dispensation, the worst incompetent southern Christian is better than the most puritanical northern Muslim for the presidency of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “.

This comment did not sit well with some Muslims in the country.

It was to quell the fuss generated by the comment that Shettima tendered a public apology for his misconstrued statement.

“Due to his humility, maturity and leadership qualities, vice president Kashim Shettima tendered a public apology on his misconstrued statement, he did that not because he was totally wrong but because of his humility, maturity and leadership qualities. He did that because he values humanity and respect public opinion.

“Nigerians and indeed the North, particularly, should understand that the Vice President is a man of great honour and will not do anything against the people. As we are all humans, we should consider the better side of the Vice President. To err is human; to forgive is divine,” Mafa said in a statement.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...