Nembe crisis: Hoodlums attack journalists, confiscate cameras

Hoodlums armed with sophisticated arms and other weapons Monday evening attacked journalists who had gone to the Opu-Nembe community in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State for on-the-spot assessment of a crisis in the neighbourhood.

The journalists attacked include Mr Joseph Kunde of TVC and his cameraman, Mr Bina Miebi, Mr Awe Baratuapere of NTA and his cameraman, Mr Ayebakuro Egein, Mrs Iniyekenime Doctor Bruce of Daar Communications and Mr Femi Folaranmi of The Sun.

The journalists were being taken around to see properties of some exiled chiefs destroyed by some youths of the community before the deployment of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) by the Inspector-General of Police.

Trouble however began when the team was at the last destroyed building belonging to the regent as boys armed with sophisticated arms and dangerous weapons appeared from all corners.

In the ensuing bedlam, the team scampered for safety taking refuge in some houses while others kept running to the police base.

It took the gallant efforts of the policemen led by the Unit Commander, Mr Silas to engage the hoodlums in a shoot-out. While Mr Baratuapere and Mr Folaranmi made it to the police base, the rest were trapped in the community.

Mr Silas led a team of policemen to rescue Mr Kunde and brought him to the police base but his cameraman, Mr Miebi was not so lucky.

When he came out of hiding, he ran into the hands of the hoodlums who after identifying him as TVC camera man took turns to beat him and confiscated his camera and phones. He was stripped of his dress, which was used to tie his hands behind his back and legs.

Mr Silas after hours of brainstorming with other operatives went back into the community and engaged in a gun duel with the hoodlums to rescue Mr Miebi. Another detachment was at Bridge out of the community to engage another set of hoodlums who had laid siege there.

Mrs Iniyekenime who had been stripped of her camera and phones by those who hid her as exchange for her life as the hoodlums were searching for the journalists was later helped to escape to the nearby Ogbolomabiri where the police team led by Mr Silas rescued and brought her to the police base.

The owner of the house, the NTA cameraman, Mr Egein took refuge told the police team that Egein was safe but insisted that he won’t divulge the location because of fear that the hoodlums would attack him afterwards.

At about 12.30 am, Mr Silas and six hilux vans loaded with armed policemen escorted the journalists out of the community to Yenagoa.

Mr Egein, the only journalist who was left behind has also returned to Yenagoa while the policemen have intensified efforts to recover the cameras.

When contacted, the police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, said he will issue a statement on the incident later.

