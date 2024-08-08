NELFUND records highest student loan application in a day

The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) says it has received the highest student loan application within the span of 24 hours. NELFUND disclosed this via…

The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) says it has received the highest student loan application within the span of 24 hours.

NELFUND disclosed this via a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Oluwatuyi said within the last 24 hours, the Fund recorded a total of 9,687 student registrations, of which 7,975 were completed loan applications.

She noted that the applications marked the highest in one day since the launch of the student loan application portal on May 25, 2024.

She said: “This overwhelming surge in interest, underscores the critical role that NELFUND plays in enabling access to higher education, for students facing financial challenges.

“The high number of applications confirms the fact that financial constraints is a major issue that many aspiring higher education students are facing. It reinforces the importance of NELFUND’s work in providing the necessary support to Nigerian youth.

“The Fund recorded this significant milestone in its mission to support students struggling with tertiary education financing across the nation. It is in line with the vision and action of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).”

The NELFUND spokesperson stated that since the opening of the student loan application portal, the Fund has recorded consistent influx of applications, saying this highlighted the pressing need for financial assistance among Nigerian students.

Oluwatuyi, however, urged all students experiencing financial difficulties to take advantage of the student loan, noting that eligible students should apply for the loan through the NELFUND portal.

She added: “NELFUND’s streamlined application process is designed to be user-friendly, ensuring that students can easily access the support they need.

“The dedicated support team is available to assist applicants throughout the process, providing guidance and answering any questions they may have.

“This milestone is not just a testament to the effectiveness of the Fund’s outreach and the trust that students place in the program and the President’s pronouncement, but also a call to action for those who have not yet applied.”