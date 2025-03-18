NELFUND raises alarm over fake Student Loan Portal

The management of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has alerted the public, particularly students, about a fraudulent message circulating online, falsely claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan registration portal is open with a misleading application link.

The Fund’s Director, Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, in a statement said: “We categorically disassociate NELFUND from this false information and urge students to be cautious of such scams. The only official website for NELFUND student loan applications and updates is www.nelf.gov.ng.”

She said Students and the public should disregard any unauthorised links or messages requesting personal information or promising loan disbursement outside the official NELFUND platform.

Oluwatuyi said the students can get accurate information from the Fund’s, official website and verified social media pages.