Neighbours in shock as housewife killed in Gombe

Residents of Jekadafari Quarters of Gombe metropolis in Gombe State were thrown into mourning at the weekend after a 58-year-old woman, Aishatu Abdullahi, was killed.

Neighbours of the deceased told Daily Trust that the late mother of eight, popularly known as Adda Damori, was slaughtered in her matrimonial home on Saturday night.

The residents said the killers stormed Damori’s house around 10pm, killed her and fled with her mobile phone.

A neighbour said Damori was at her neighbour’s house when she was called on the phone that she had a visitor at home.

The neighbour added that a few minutes after she left, they heard a scream, but that “by the time people arrived, she was already dead and was in a pool of her blood. She was rushed to the specialist hospital where she was pronounced dead.”

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Police Command said it had arrested suspects linked to the murder.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, however, did not give details of the arrest.

Daily Trust further reports that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya condemned the murder.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor vowed that there would be no escape from justice for those responsible.

