Negative portrayal of Fulani unwarranted – Gov Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said the negative portrayal of people of Fulani extraction across the country is unwarranted.

The governor said this when he hosted a delegation from the Kano chapter of Tabital Fulaku International.

Represented by his Deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, he reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting Tabital Fulaku International in its efforts to unite the Fulani community across the country.

He also encouraged Fulani leaders to remain steadfast in guiding younger generations, highlighting the importance of their continued support and leadership.

Gwarzo expressed concern over the negative portrayal of the Fulani in certain media outlets, despite their significant contributions to Nigeria’s progress.

“The Fulani community has consistently contributed to Nigeria’s development, producing distinguished political leaders, academics, technocrats, legal experts, and security chiefs. Remarkably, a Fulani man currently holds the position of National Security Adviser,” Gwarzo noted.

He advised the organization’s leadership to seek support from government officials of Fulani heritage.

He criticised unfair depiction of the Fulani, stating, “It is disheartening that some sections of the media tarnish their image. The Fulani have significantly contributed to agriculture and other key sectors. They are the herders who sustain our economy. Such negative portrayals are unwarranted.”

Comrade Gwarzo called on the Federal Government, particularly security agencies, to address the misrepresentation of the Fulani’s noble history and contributions.

He urged Fulbe associations across Nigeria to unite, set aside differences, and work together to safeguard the Fulani community’s rights and privileges.

“I advise you to collaborate with stakeholders to preserve and enhance the Fulani’s image,” Gwarzo concluded, emphasizing the need for a more inclusive and respectful media narrative that acknowledges the Fulani’s critical role in Nigeria’s past, present, and future.

Earlier, the Ardo of Tabital Fulaku International Nigeria, Alhaji Sanusi Abdullahi Nassarawa, explained that their visit aimed to inform the government about the association’s activities and seek support to restore the Fulani community’s image nationwide.

He stated that their primary goal is to unite, modernize their trade, and educate their people.

Alhaji Sanusi affirmed the Fulani as a peaceful and development-oriented people contributing immensely to the nation’s growth.