Need to address rising cost of living

The cost of living in Nigeria has reached an alarming level, and the situation continues to deteriorate daily as inflation soars to new heights. With the country’s economy grappling with a range of challenges—ranging from high unemployment to a devaluation of the naira—the impact on the average Nigerian is being deeply felt. Basic necessities like food, transportation, healthcare, and housing have become increasingly unaffordable, pushing many Nigerians further into poverty. Despite this growing hardship, the federal government has continued to approve hikes in electricity tariffs, telecommunications costs, and even tolls on major highways, adding to the financial burden already weighing on the shoulders of ordinary citizens. In such a volatile economic climate, it is imperative that the government takes decisive action to alleviate the rising cost of living and provide respite for struggling Nigerians.

The situation is dire. According to reports, inflation in Nigeria has been steadily increasing, with food prices in particular rising sharply. A family that could once afford to buy a week’s worth of groceries now finds itself cutting back on essentials, and many households are forced to rely on cheaper, less nutritious food options. It is not uncommon for families to skip meals or reduce portion sizes in an effort to stretch their limited resources. With the cost of living spiraling out of control, people are unable to meet even the most basic of needs, and the gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen.

In the face of these mounting pressures, the government’s decision to approve increases in essential services such as electricity and telecom tariffs is both baffling and concerning. The decision to impose tolls on already overstretched Nigerians also raises serious concerns. Many of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and commuters often spend hours stuck in traffic due to inadequate infrastructure. Rather than providing much-needed relief, the introduction of tolls creates an additional financial strain on those who are already grappling with high transportation costs. With poor public transportation systems in place, Nigerians are forced to rely on personal vehicles or overcrowded, expensive buses, making even short trips a financial burden.

SPONSOR AD

The government’s focus on increasing tariffs and imposing additional levies during this period of economic hardship highlights a serious disconnect between the leadership and the people it serves. While these hikes may be justified in the eyes of policymakers as necessary to sustain government revenues or manage the economy, they fail to recognise the deepening suffering among Nigerians. The increased cost of living is not just a matter of inconvenience for the average person; it is a matter of survival. For many, every penny counts, and any additional expense further threatens their ability to put food on the table, access basic healthcare, and meet other essential needs.

What the government must realise is that for Nigeria to thrive, the focus should not just be on increasing revenue through higher tariffs but on addressing the root causes of inflation and the rising cost of living. A more sustainable solution involves boosting local production, stimulating economic growth, and reducing dependence on imports. The government must prioritise investments in agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation to stimulate economic activity and ensure that more Nigerians have access to the resources they need to survive.

Furthermore, there needs to be greater transparency and accountability in the management of public funds. The Nigerian government must focus on reducing wasteful spending and ensuring that public resources are directed toward areas that directly benefit the people, such as social welfare programs and infrastructure development. Additionally, steps should be taken to stabilise the naira, which has depreciated drastically, contributing to rising costs of goods and services.

Jonathan Audu wrote from Minna, Niger State