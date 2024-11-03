Need for psychological and drug abuse tests on NASS members

In light of recent disturbing incidents involving members of the National Assembly, it has become imperative to introduce stringent measures that ensure the integrity and mental well-being of our legislative representatives.

The alarming behaviour exhibited by Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) representing Aba North and South federal constituency, who recently engaged in a violent altercation with a cab driver underscores a critical issue that must be addressed urgently.

This incident, coupled with public allegations by Senator Kawu Sumaila of Kano South regarding the involvement of some National Assembly members in illicit drug use, highlights the necessity for comprehensive pre-election psychological evaluations and illicit drug abuse tests.

Such measures are essential to ascertain the mental fitness and moral rectitude of those who hold public office, ensuring they are capable of serving with the integrity and responsibility that the Nigerian people deserve.

Implementing these evaluations will not only help in identifying individuals who may pose a risk to public trust due to substance abuse or psychological issues but will also restore confidence in our democratic institutions.

It is crucial that we maintain a legislative body that embodies the principles of justice, accountability, and service. By subjecting National Assembly members to these tests, we can take a significant step towards a more transparent and trustworthy government, committed to upholding the highest standards of public service.

We call upon all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, and the electorate, to support this initiative. Let us work together to ensure that our representatives are not only qualified but also possess the mental and moral fortitude to lead our nation towards a prosperous and stable future.

Rekpene Bassey, President, African Council on Narcotics (ACON)