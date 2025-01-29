Need for gender balance in technology sector

Nigeria, often referred to as the ‘giant of Africa’, is poised for significant technological growth. However, there is a pressing need to address the glaring imbalance in the ratio of male to female experts in the sector.

Currently, women make up only about 22 per cent of engineering and technology university graduates, and only 30 per cent of technology firms in Nigeria are owned by women.

The impact of bridging this gap cannot be overstated. Empowering women with technological knowledge would significantly contribute to Nigeria’s technological advancement and boost its digital economy. Unfortunately, women are underrepresented in tech-related fields, with female enrollment in technology and engineering courses in Nigerian higher institutions being lower than men’s.

SPONSOR AD

To address this issue, I strongly advise the National Assembly to enact legislation that provides substantial funding to support Nigerian women in pursuing careers in technology. This could include initiatives such as:

– Scholarships and grants: Providing financial assistance to women pursuing tech-related education and training.

– Mentorship programmes: Pairing women with experienced tech professionals to provide guidance and support.

– Training and development programmes: Offering workshops, courses, and certifications to help women develop tech skills.

-Internship and job placement programmes: Facilitating opportunities for women to gain practical experience and secure employment in the tech industry.

By implementing these measures, Nigeria can take a significant step towards bridging the technological divide and creating a more inclusive and diverse tech industry.

Bello Shehu Shuni can be reached via [email protected]