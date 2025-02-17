NEDC warns procurement staff against corruption

The Managing Director/CEO, North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Goni Alkali, has cautioned his staff against corrupt practices capable of inviting anti-corruption agencies to the commission.

The MD, who gave the warning at the end of two-week training in Maiduguri, urged the trainees to conduct themselves in a way that is transparent, accountable, and free of corruption.

Alkali said the training would also improve their work relationships, procurement culture and check funds waste in the commission.

“That is why we brought the consultants to put you through, and set a standard for procurement to avoid all the loopholes in the process,” he said.

Alkali said with the deployment of e-government Procurement (e-GP), the knowledge acquired by the beneficiaries would simplify and streamline the procurement process.

“This training is a continuous process. We aim to simplify and streamline procurement processes with the deployment of e-Government Procurement (e-GP),” he said.

He urged the participants to internalise what they learnt on the procurement act during the training.

“You know the consequences of not following the procurement act, you know what would happen and what would not happen if you don’t follow the process,” he said.