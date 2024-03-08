NEDC to distribute rice, others to N/East residents

The North East Development Commission has announced the immediate release of 300,000 bags of rice and other food commodities to residents of the North East.…

The North East Development Commission has announced the immediate release of 300,000 bags of rice and other food commodities to residents of the North East.

The agency’s managing director, Mohammed Alkali, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said the release was part of measures to support the efforts of the federal and state governments in the region to alleviate the economic challenge facing Nigerians.

The chairman of the commission, Maj. Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd), said the agency has identified several interventions to ease the plight of the citizens in the North East.

“We want to continue projects that will enhance socio-economic activities across the region and open up markets and roads to connect the region,” he said.