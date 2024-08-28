NEDC, NPC collaborate on out-of-school children in N/East

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the National Population Commission (NPC) have expressed willingness to address the issue of out-of-school children in the North…

Speaking during a visit to the liaison office of NEDC, the Managing Director/CEO of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, said NPC was a good source of data, adding that collaborating with them would ensure NEDC worked efficiently in the delivery of its mandate.

Alkali noted that the agencies resolved to develop comprehensive geospatial maps of the North East that highlighted population density, infrastructure and resource distribution.

He stressed that plans had been concluded for the provision of a free health insurance scheme for vulnerable households and individuals affected by the insurgency across the region.

Earlier, the Chairman of NPC, Nasir Isah Kwarra, said that NPC had data and other necessary information that NEDC could leverage on to deliver services and programmes to the people in the North East.

He said, “Our decision to visit NEDC is germane. As a body charged with the responsibility to generate data for socio-economic and demographic activities in the country, we are obligated to share experiences with your commission.

“These experiences are important to the planning and execution of development programmes. Right now the NPC is on a nationwide campaign for birth registration. And as for the conduct of population census, we are on top of the game.”

He further said, “There is an urgent need to address issues of poverty, out-of-school children, girl child education, internally displaced persons, inadequate infrastructure, climate change and environmental vulnerability. The NPC has data and other necessary information that your commission could leverage on to deliver services and programmes to the people in the North East region.”