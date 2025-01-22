✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NEDC distributes relief items to victims of Chibok, Damboa attacks

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed relief materials to victims of recent insurgents’ attacks in Chibok and Damboa local government areas of Borno State.

Speaking during the presentation in Maiduguri, the NEDC Managing Director, Mohammed Alkali, represented by the Borno State coordinator, Engr. Mohammed Umar, emphasised the commission’s commitment to supporting victims in line with its developmental master plan.

“This intervention is more than just providing materials; it is a message of hope and solidarity,” Alkali stated.

The relief package included 500 bags of rice, 50 cartons of spaghetti, 200 gallons of vegetable oil, 2,000 mats and blankets and 1,000 wrappers and brocades.

The items are aimed at addressing the immediate needs of victims and to restore a sense of dignity amidst their hardships, he added.

 

 

