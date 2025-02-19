NEDC awards scholarships to 400 orphans in northeast

The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) has sponsored over 400 orphans to study at Command Science Secondary School Boys in Maiduguri, Borno State.
The beneficiaries, drawn from Boko Haram-affected areas in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states, lost their parents during the insurgency.
The Managing Director/CEO of NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali, alongside the Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Ahmadu Maigari, visited the children on Tuesday.
Commending the initiative, Maigari said, “Only God will reward you (NEDC) for taking care of these orphans.”
He emphasised that the children of Boko Haram victims remain a top priority for the ministry and urged further investments in their education.
He also commended the military for providing professional training that could transform some of the students into future soldiers.
The minister reaffirmed the commitment of the ministry, NEDC, and the Borno State government to restoring livelihoods and strengthening peacebuilding efforts in the Northeast.
He noted that Borno holds a special place in the developmental agenda of both the ministry and NEDC.
Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, during a courtesy visit by the minister, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for creating a ministry dedicated to regional development.
“As a state, we will continue working with the Federal Government on humanitarian interventions and rebuilding facilities destroyed by Boko Haram terrorists,” Zulum said.
The minister also toured several structures built by NEDC in Maiduguri, Mafa, and Jere local government areas.
