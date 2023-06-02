Ned Nwoko: Yvonne Jegede breaks silence on ‘secret wedding’

Nigerian actress, Yvonne Jegede ,has addressed reports that she secretly married Senator Ned Nwoko, husband of Regina Daniels, her colleague. Reports had emerged that Yvonne…

Nigerian actress, Yvonne Jegede ,has addressed reports that she secretly married Senator Ned Nwoko, husband of Regina Daniels, her colleague.

Reports had emerged that Yvonne deleted all her images on Instagram after the secret wedding.

But the actress in a post on Friday denied the report.

While stating that the writer was out to tarnish her image, she urged Nigerians not to believe everything they see on the internet.

“When many people tell you they know ‘something’ is happening or believe something has happened, you ask them how they got to know, they tell you they read or heard it from the Internet. Oftentimes, they heard it from idiots like the person talking in this shameless and false post.

“How could you be this bold about falsehood? How can you lie confidently?

“How can you intentionally tarnish people’s image and damage relationships all because you want to attract people to your blogs?

“This funny post is evil and false in every intent. I won’t dissipate energy fighting you. Karma is already dealing with your destiny because if you have one, you won’t be all gassed up about other people’s lives when yours is tattered.

“How does deleting my photos on my page give off anything??? The effrontery to mention my son set, I suppose give you one dirty slap,” she wrote alongside a photo of the alleged wedding.

Yvonne is also a film producer, model, and television personality; notable for producing ‘3 is Company’. She rose to prominence after she made a cameo appearance in the music video ‘African Queen’ by 2Face Idibia alongside Annie Macaulay.

