NECO reschedules entrance exams over low registration

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE) over low registration.

The council, in a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, said the examination, which was earlier scheduled for April 29 to June 3, was postponed due to low registration in many states.

The council said the registration of candidates would continue until the new date of the examination.

“The examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

“All candidates, parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination,” the statement read in part.