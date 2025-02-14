NECO releases 2024 External SSCE Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2024 Private (External) Senior Schools Certificate Examination results.
Announcing the results on Friday at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, Niger State capital, the Registrar of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said a total of 86,067 candidates registered for the examination, comprising 44,988 (52.27 percent) male and 41,079 (47.72 percent) female candidates.
He however said 84,799, comprising 44,277 male and 40,522 female, sat the examination.
Prof Wushishi said out of the total of 83,220 candidates who sat English Language, 62,929 representing 75.62 percent got credit and above.
He said 83,024 candidates sat the Mathematics out of which 77,988 representing 93.93 percent got credit and above.
According to the Registrar, 57,144 candidates accounting for 67.35 percent got five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics while 70,711 candidates accounting for 83.39 percent got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.
The Registrar revealed that 6,160 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractice, adding that seven supervisors, two each in Oyo and Ogun states and one each in Lagos, Cross Rivers and Ebonyi states were recommended for blacklisting for poor supervision, lateness and for aiding and abetting.
Prof Wushishi added that 14 centres, 10 in Ogun and 4 in Oyo State were blacklisted for their involvement in whole centre malpractice in nine subjects.
