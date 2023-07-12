NECO Releases 2023 Common Entrance results

The Federal Government has announced the release of results of the 2023 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Unity Colleges in the country. NCEE is…

The Federal Government has announced the release of results of the 2023 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Unity Colleges in the country.

NCEE is for admission into Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) of Federal Unity Colleges and this year’s edition was written on Saturday 3rd June, 2023 in Nigeria, as well as Benin Republic and Togo.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo Andrew, after receiving the results from the Registrar of the National Examinations Council, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, on Wednesday, said a total of 72,865 pupils registered tor the examination.

Adejo also said the examination recorded an increase in the number of female students.

Giving the breakdown, he said: “A total of 72,865 pupils registered compared to 71,738 for 2022 with Lagos State having the highest number of 18,644 and Taraba with the lowest of 102.

“With 38,801 female registrants against 34,064 males, we are making progress with bridging the gender parity while 69,829 pupils sat for the examination,” he said.

He added that 3,036 pupils were absent, while 76 pupils had the highest score of 203 and the lowest score was 01 mark and this was scored by six pupils.

He commended NECO for ensuring that the conduct of the examination was hitch – free which, according to him indicates that the examination body is improving in its delivery of its examinations, while saying the Ministry of Education will ensure that all admission processes are concluded timely and in line with the above criteria.

“As you are all aware, our Federal Unity Colleges have become the first port of call for most parents in the country. Although we are currently facing challenges of infrastructural development, feeding and teacher quality, I want to assure you that the Federal government is doing its best to ensure better conditions for effective teaching and learning in our schools,” he added.

